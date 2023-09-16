please note that response may take a while, there's only one person managing everything.
privacy policy
cobalt's privacy policy is simple: no data about you is ever collected or stored. zero, zilch, nada, nothing. what you download is solely your business, not mine or anyone else's.
if your download requires live render, some non-backtraceable data is temporarily stored in server's RAM. it's necessary for this feature to function.
in this case info about requested content is stored for 20 seconds and then permanently removed. no one (even me) has access to this data. official cobalt codebase doesn't provide a way to read it outside of processing functions.
you can check cobalt's source code yourself and see that everything is as stated.
legal stuff
cobalt is a tool for easing content downloads from internet and takes zero liability. you are responsible for what you download, how you use and distribute that content.
cobalt does not log any info about you, it's impossible for me to snitch on you, but please be mindful when using content of others and always credit original creators!
when used in education purposes (lecture, homework, etc) please attach the source link.
fair use and credits benefit everyone.
what's new?
current version & commit
v.7.5· September 16, 2023
support for twitch clips and rutube!
hey! this update (finally) adds support for twitch clips and rutube, among other smaller changes.
service improvements: • added support for twitch clips. no vods, they're unnecessary. just clip whatever you want to download! • added support for rutube in case you ever wanted to download something russian.
interface improvements: • added a note about cobalt not being affiliated with any supported services. • added a note about meta (the company) in russian. • better russian localization. will keep improving it to make it sound not so robotic over time.
other improvements: • all official servers are now using the docker package. and so should you! • moved the load balancer to poland. requests should be slightly faster now. • minor codebase clean up.
if you're confused about the new domain, read the older changelog! just scroll lower and press "expand".
i hope you find this update useful and have a wonderful day :)
btw, cobalt has a pretty active community server on discord. go to about > support & source code to join!
cobalt doesn't shove ads in your face and doesn't sell your personal data, and thus is completely free to use for everyone. but development and maintenance of a media-heavy service used by over 350k people is quite costly. both in terms of time and money. as a student, it's rather difficult for me to handle such expenses on my own.
if cobalt has helped you in the past and you want to keep it growing and evolving, you can do so by making a donation!
by donating you're helping everyone who uses cobalt: teachers, students, musicians, content creators, artists, lecturers, and many, many more!
in past few months donations have let me: • increase stability and uptime to nearly 100%. • speed up ALL downloads, especially heavier ones. • open cobalt api for free public use. • withstand several huge user influxes with 0 downtime. • move to a reliable and trustworthy cloud infrastructure provider. • separate frontend and api for resilience and future decentralization.
every cent matters and is extremely appreciated, you can truly make a difference!